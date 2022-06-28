Trending

'It's bad for economy. It's bad for South Africans' – Twitter on Stage 6 load shedding

Business Insider SA
Compiled by Phumi Ramalepe ,
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
  • Earlier today Eskom warned that there was a 'very real risk' of Stage 6 load shedding on Tuesday at 17:00. 
  • It has now been confirmed that Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00. 
  • The last time South Africa experienced Stage 6 load shedding was in December 2019.
  • Here's what people had to say about the announcement.
  • For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

South Africans took to Twitter and other social media platforms to express their frustration at the announcement of Stage 6 load shedding scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday evening. 

This comes after the national power utility warned earlier on Tuesday that there was a "very real risk" of Stage 6 power cuts from 17:00. It has now been confirmed that Stage 6 will be implemented an hour earlier.   

The country has not experience Stage 6 load shedding since December 2019. Stage 6 is likely to leave South Africans in the dark for about six hours a day – and South Africans are not having it. 

Eskom, which just escalated from Stage 4 power cuts, partly blames the issue on “unlawful and unprotected labour action at a number of power stations, which has caused delays in carrying out planned maintenance and repairs.”

While some people are worried about South Africans not being angry enough to do something about it, others expressed that this is going to have a negative impact on the economy, people's livelihood and small businesses.  

Here’s what disappointed South Africans had to say.


