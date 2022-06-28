'It's bad for economy. It's bad for South Africans' – Twitter on Stage 6 load shedding

Earlier today Eskom warned that there was a 'very real risk' of Stage 6 load shedding on Tuesday at 17:00.

It has now been confirmed that Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00.

The last time South Africa experienced Stage 6 load shedding was in December 2019.

Here's what people had to say about the announcement.

South Africans took to Twitter and other social media platforms to express their frustration at the announcement of Stage 6 load shedding scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

This comes after the national power utility warned earlier on Tuesday that there was a "very real risk" of Stage 6 power cuts from 17:00. It has now been confirmed that Stage 6 will be implemented an hour earlier.

The country has not experience Stage 6 load shedding since December 2019. Stage 6 is likely to leave South Africans in the dark for about six hours a day – and South Africans are not having it.

Eskom, which just escalated from Stage 4 power cuts, partly blames the issue on “unlawful and unprotected labour action at a number of power stations, which has caused delays in carrying out planned maintenance and repairs.”

While some people are worried about South Africans not being angry enough to do something about it, others expressed that this is going to have a negative impact on the economy, people's livelihood and small businesses.

Here’s what disappointed South Africans had to say.

Stage 6. It's bad for economy. It's bad for South Africans in general.Are we ready to admit that we are fast becoming a failed State? — Nkwe (@NkweMashamaite) June 28, 2022

How the hell did we get to Stage-6 loadshedding? How is this not a national disaster?? Please someone explain this to me. — Arneau (@Arneau_Sir) June 28, 2022

Stage 6 is a violation of human rights if we keeping it ?? — Bhokisi (@_Bhokisi) June 28, 2022

How can a country with an ailing economy, recover and function with stage 6 electricty blackouts! Does anything work at this level? #loadshedding — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) June 28, 2022

Stage 6 = more small businesses shutting down. — Masedi (@saydis_) June 28, 2022

I didn’t realise Stage 6, 7 and 8 loadshedding have a 4 and a half hour blackout slot pic.twitter.com/aDjpyQ5nAa — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) June 26, 2022

Phalaphatically pretending to be shocked about Stage 6 #Loadshedding.We’re in the Dark Bahlali.?? pic.twitter.com/xCB4eN8MB9 — EdwardTheGuide (@EdwardthembaSa) June 28, 2022

Stage 6? Let’s just cancel this week. You genuinely can’t expect people to work with 4 hours of no power? Cancel the week. — Minister of Menstruation?? (@Candice_Chirwa) June 28, 2022

Stage 6 gives small businesses 3.5 productive hours a day. What a disaster ?? — Mathebe Molise (@Mathebz) June 28, 2022

We are not an angry nation, we don’t mind people doing as they please. Record high fuel prices, stage 6 load shedding looming, R350 grants revoked, record high unemployment, rampant corruption, shocking crime stats, women and children killed like chickens and we choose silence? pic.twitter.com/qGvSByuUk4 — Khutso Mamabolo (@LKMamabolo) June 28, 2022

Stage 6 loadshedding? 2024 is NOT going to be lit. — Chester Missing (@chestermissing) June 28, 2022

Possible stage 6 but someone was ready to put up a R22M flag that lights up at night — ???????? ™ (@AlexSithole) June 28, 2022





