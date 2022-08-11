TAKE A LOOK | The new 'R50' coin from the SA Mint – which can cost up to R100,000

The South African Mint has released its third Big Five collectable coin in the Big Five II range.

It features a rhino, which follows the elephant and the lion coins released in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

The coins are nominally worth R50.

You can pay up to R100,000 for one – bundled with a Krugerrand.

The South African Mint has released the third collectable coin in the Big Five II range, depicting a rhino on a coin with face value of R50.

But you can pay up to R100,000 for that coin, bundled with a more traditional Krugerrand.

The rhino coin follows the elephant and the lion collectable coins released in late 2021 and early 2022 respectively. The rhino collection will be followed by the release of leopard and later buffalo coins.

Like the rest of the Big Five Series, the rhino coins come in gold, silver, and platinum in various configurations.

The current series also introduced new coin sizes.

“The rhino coins are particularly poignant because these animals offer us a unique link to our common prehistoric past,” said managing director of the South African Mint, Honey Mamabolo.

The South African Mint’s Big Five series was first launched in 2019.

The popularity of the first series led to the second and current series in 2021, with a subtle design change on the obverse of the coin.

In this series, the obverse of the rhino coin depicts the head facing the right-hand side. Only a little bit of the body shows. In the first series, the coin showed the full animal facing to the left.

“The rhino’s distinctive horns are the focus of the Series II coins, filling up more than half the surface—a bittersweet detail as it’s the supposed medicinal qualities of its horn that have led to the poaching that threatens this magnificent animal’s very survival,” Mamabolo said. "We are delighted that there is a concerted effort on many fronts to fight for the survival of the Rhino.”

According to the Mint, two sets, made up of the iconic Krugerrand and the Big 5, are available featuring a 1oz Big Five Series II Rhino coin and a 1oz Krugerrand with a Rhino mint mark, one in gold and one in silver.

The silver set is limited to 1,000, while only 100 of the gold sets will be available.

The 1/4oz gold rhino coin is currently available for order at just under R11,000. If you are looking to spend a little more, a set consisting of a Krugerrand plus the Big 5 rhino II coin comes in at R5 shy of R100,000.

(Prices are reserved for only 7 days, due to potential fluctuations in the price of the various precious metals used for the coins.)

“The Big Five series has established itself as a prime collectable, and Series II is adding lustre to the brand by offering variations in both design and format,” Mamabolo concludes. “The Big Five series is well on its way to join the iconic Krugerrand as showcases of Africa’s mineral and wildlife wealth, as well as the skills of its artisans and designers.”



