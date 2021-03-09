SA has a new online store, Everyshop, which is owned by JD Group.

Everyshop, a new online store owned by JD Group (HiFi Corp, Incredible Connection, Bradlows and Russels), is now open for business.

While some of JD's brands have their own online sites, the new ecommerce store brings together all of its brands. It also has fashion, health and beauty products on offer, including brands like Revlon and Sissy Boy.

In all, the site has more than 500 brands, with a big focus on televisions and large appliances.

According to JD Group, Everyshop offers "the world’s leading brands in a perfectly curated assortment of general merchandise, fashion and beauty with the latest technology". JD Group is part of Pepkor.

Its current promotions include the following:

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Space Grey for R3,399– compared to R3,999 at iStore

Samsung 535lt Fridge Freezer for R11,999– compared to R13,499 at Game (on sale)

Xiaomi Redmi 9 64GB Grey Bundle for R3,199 – compared to R3,399 at Incredible Connection

Sony 320W Wireless SW Soundbar for R3,499 – compared to R4,499 at HiFi Corp

Hisense 463lt Fridge Freezer for R9,999 - compared to R10,999 at Bradlows

Barbie My First Kitchen (playset) for R399 – compared to R529 at Takealot

Like SA’s biggest ecommerce player, Takealot, Everyshop offers free delivery for orders of more than R450. But this excludes a long list of products. You will pay a R100 delivery fee for a television, R200 for large appliances, beds, outdoor and sports equipment, and R300 for large items, DIY and furniture.

On Takealot, there’s a delivery surcharge of R200 on “heavy” or “bulky goods”.

JD Group - which also included furniture group Rochester and bed brand Sleepmasters - previously said that Everyshop will use its national network of 16 distribution centres and its own delivery system.





