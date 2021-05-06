Recently, one of its associates, the Surat Hindu Association, matched SAHMS' efforts by also making a donation of R300,000, enabling them to have 40 containers.

"That is not all," said the president of SAHMS Ashwin Trikamjee. "There have been other business people who have all been calling to indicate that they all want to contribute. So we've had another two [donations] of R10,000 each.