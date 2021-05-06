No govt aid, but SA will send 100 oxygen machines to India next week, thanks to small donations
- South African Hindu Maha Sabha, a local religious organisation, has pledged R300,000 towards procuring 20 oxygen concentrators for India.
- It's associate organisation, the Surat Hindu Association, has also pledged R300,000 to buy 20 more concentrators.
- Members of the public have been making small donations, almost making it possible for the organisaton to donate 100 oxygen concentrators by next week.
With India battling a deadly Covid-19 resurgence, there seems to be little to do but make donations of medical devices needed to keep patients alive both at home and in already strained hospitals.
The South African Hindu Maha Sabha (SAHMS), a local religious organisation, has taken on one such task and is in the process of raising funds that will allow it to donate 100 oxygen concentrators.
At the end of April, the NGO pledged R300,000 from its own funds to procure 20 oxygen concentrators for India - each valued at R15,000 including delivery from a local supplier.
Since then, SAHMS has made public appeals for donations, big or small, so that a total of 100 oxygen concentrators can be sent to assist India with its multiplying Covid-19 cases.
Recently, one of its associates, the Surat Hindu Association, matched SAHMS' efforts by also making a donation of R300,000, enabling them to have 40 containers.
"That is not all," said the president of SAHMS Ashwin Trikamjee. "There have been other business people who have all been calling to indicate that they all want to contribute. So we've had another two [donations] of R10,000 each.
"The call has certainly been a success and the response from society has been outstanding, to say the least. More and more people are coming in to indicted that they want to contribute," the leader added.
With what has been donated so far, Trikamjee said, "by next week, I'm very confident we will have 100 concentrators."
According to Trikamjee, they managed to procure concentrators needed specifically by the Indian government.
The specific concentrators they went for have two outlets instead of one. This means that two patients can use one concentrator at a time. The devices can also be moved from one place to another, are both electrical or battery powered, and each has an oxygen output of 10 LPM.
To donate to the cause via EFT use bank account details:
Account name: SAHMS 108
Standard Bank Account number: 273256092
Account Type: Current Account
Branch Code: 044926
Branch Name: Phoenix
Swift Code: SBZAZAJJ
Kindly use "India" as the reference for payment.
Support in the form of equipment or medication is also welcome, but donors need to consult with SAHMS to ensure the appropriate equipment or medical supplies are able to be procured.
