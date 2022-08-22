South Africans aren’t swallowing high delivery fees anymore, a new report suggests

South African online shoppers are done with high shipping fees, the 2022 South African Digital Customer Experience Report suggests.

People increasingly say they are abandoning shopping carts when they see shipping costs.

Other factors causing customers to ditch their cart include payment failure, poor site design, and slow delivery .

South Africa's online shoppers are increasingly unhappy with high delivery fees, either switching to online retailers with cheaper or free shipping, or just walking away from shopping carts when they see how much shipping will cost.

This is according to the 2022 South African Digital Consumer Experience Report, based on a survey completed by 2,000 respondents.

According to the report, high shipping fees increasingly cause customers to ditch their cart when it’s time to check out, at a rate 14% higher than recorded in the previous year.

“A possible cause of this is that with more of us shopping online and doing so more frequently, we have a greater awareness of who does - and doesn’t - offer free or cheap shipping. Costs are now becoming a key factor in the consideration process,” said the authors.

In addition to high delivery fees – as one of the more significant reasons customers abandon their cart at checkout at the last minute – other factors include payment failure (39%, from 26% in 2021), poor site design (36%), and slow expected delivery.

Speedy delivery

Polled customers added that cheaper (or free) shipping, faster delivery, and more specific dates and times of delivery are all crucial factors in encouraging them to complete a purchase online. However, an added benefit would be a click-and-collect solution offered by retailers such as Takealot, Woolworths, and TFG.

“The faster you deliver, the higher the chance of customers checking out. The best play is to give the customers maximum choice - be it same day, next day, evenings, weekend, two hour or click and collect. Let the customer choose.

“With the right choice, customers are typically happy to pay a premium for express delivery,” said co-head of TFGLabs Claude Hanan.

On the bright side, the overall abandonment rate has decreased. Last year, 76% of the respondents pulled out of buying an item at checkout.

Although this shows some improvement, experts estimate that the likely cost of abandonment could be as high as R26.621 billion this year.



