Bottle stores in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban are facing a Champagne shortage with either limited stock, or none at all.

Veuve Clicquot, Moët & Chandon, GH Mumm, Armand de Brignac, and Dom P é rignon are among the brands you'll have a hard time finding.

The pandemic, and bad weather in the French region of Champagne, has disrupted the beverage's supply chain.

Bottle stores and distributors across the country are feeling the burden of an ongoing Champagne shortage leading up to New Year's Eve. Night clubs, and restaurants could lose out on sales of Champagne, potentially causing a possible loss in expected profits.

Liquor stores in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban all confirmed this week that they are facing a shortage of Champagne.

Business Insider South Africa asked a distributor of premium alcohol brands of Veuve Clicqout and & Moët Chandon, the Really Great Brand Company, for comment it will be added when received.

Durban North Liquors Distributors is a regional distributors of alcohol to the greater area of Durban. Owner of the distributing company Strini Moodley says that the shortage has affected them significantly, especially their sales to night clubs and restaurants.

Norman Goodfellows, a bottle store located in Johannesburg, says the shortage has affected the store for the past three months, though their most expensive bottles may not be among those in short supply.

Offerings from top Champagne houses such as Veuve Clicquot, Dom Perignon, GH Mumm, Armand de Brignac, Moët & Chandon, and Taittinger are all being affected by the shortage, sellers said.

The coronavirus upset the wine market in 2020. In that year, the French committee of Champagne, Comité Champagne, said that the shipment of Champagne had decreased by 18% . The committee also confirmed a reduction in the harvest yield.

This year frost, rain, and hail had upset the Champagne market in the region, the committee said.

"Comité Champagne stresses that this year's exceptional weather conditions may impact the quantity of grapes, but not the quality," read their statement issued on 8 September 2021.



Sparkling wine not from the Champagne region of France, and so not eligible to carry its name, is much more readily available on shelves, and in restaurants and clubs.

