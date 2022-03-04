Analyst on Russian TV drinks to the 'death' of the stock market in front of stunned host
- An analyst on Russian TV drank to the death of the stock market, surprising the host.
- Russia's stock market has taken a huge hit since the West imposed sanctions on Russia.
- "Dear stock market, you were close to us, you were interesting. Rest in peace dear friend," he said.
- For more stories visit Business Insider.
An analyst on Russian TV drank to the "death" of the country's stock market in front of a shocked host.
Alexander Butmanov, a Russian economist, was asked by the host if exchange strategies today are outdated and if he wishes to stay in his profession.
"As a last resort, I will work as Santa Claus, like I did 25 years ago," he responded.
When the host pushed him on his response, Butmanov grabbed a bottle of soda and said, "Jokes aside, let's get this done quickly."
ÐÐºÑÐ¿ÐµÑ€Ñ‚ Ð¿Ð¾ Ð±Ð¸Ñ€Ð¶ÐµÐ²Ñ‹Ð¼ ÑÑ‚Ñ€Ð°Ñ‚ÐµÐ³Ð¸ÑÐ¼ Ð¸ ÑÐºÐ¾Ð½Ð¾Ð¼Ð¸ÑÑ‚ Ð² ÑÑ„Ð¸Ñ€Ðµ Ð Ð‘Ðš Ð²Ñ‹Ð¿Ð¸Ð» Ð·Ð° Â«ÑÐ¼ÐµÑ€Ñ‚ÑŒÂ» Ñ„Ð¾Ð½Ð´Ð¾Ð²Ð¾Ð³Ð¾ Ñ€Ñ‹Ð½ÐºÐ° Ð² Ð Ð¾ÑÑÐ¸Ð¸.
Ð’ÐµÐ´ÑƒÑ‰Ð°Ñ Ð¿Ñ€Ð¾Ð³Ñ€Ð°Ð¼Ð¼Ñ‹ Ð½Ðµ Ð¾Ð¶Ð¸Ð´Ð°Ð»Ð° Ð½Ð¸Ñ‡ÐµÐ³Ð¾ Ð¿Ð¾Ð´Ð¾Ð±Ð½Ð¾Ð³Ð¾ Ð¾Ñ‚ Ð³Ð¾ÑÑ‚Ñ Ð¸ Ñ‚Ð¾Ð»ÑŒÐºÐ¾ Ð»Ð¸ÑˆÑŒ ÑÐºÐ°Ð·Ð°Ð»Ð°, Ñ‡Ñ‚Ð¾ Â«Ð½Ð¸ÐºÐ°Ðº Ð½Ðµ Ð±ÑƒÐ´ÐµÑ‚ ÐºÐ¾Ð¼Ð¼ÐµÐ½Ñ‚Ð¸Ñ€Ð¾Ð²Ð°Ñ‚ÑŒ ÑÑ‚Ð¾Ñ‚ Ñ„Ð»ÐµÑˆÐ¼Ð¾Ð±Â»https://t.co/NxPPZvYam9 pic.twitter.com/ioedhAn20E — TJ (@tjournal) March 3, 2022
Russia's stock market has taken a massive hit and the ruble has hit an all-time low as the West ramps up sanctions against the country and its leader in the wake of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.
Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.
|
All JSE data is delayed by at least 15 minutes
Johannesburg Stock Exchange Indexes
All JSE data is delayed by at least 15 minutes