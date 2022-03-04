Alexander Butmanov holds up soda on Russian TV.
  • An analyst on Russian TV drank to the death of the stock market, surprising the host. 
  • Russia's stock market has taken a huge hit since the West imposed sanctions on Russia. 
  • "Dear stock market, you were close to us, you were interesting. Rest in peace dear friend," he said. 
An analyst on Russian TV drank to the "death" of the country's stock market in front of a shocked host. 

Alexander Butmanov, a Russian economist, was asked by the host if exchange strategies today are outdated and if he wishes to stay in his profession. 

"As a last resort, I will work as Santa Claus, like I did 25 years ago," he responded.

When the host pushed him on his response, Butmanov grabbed a bottle of soda and said, "Jokes aside, let's get this done quickly."

"I say hello to Sergey Usichenko who drank 12-13 years ago for the death of the stock market. Today I drink soda," he said holding up the bottle.

He concluded: "Dear stock market, you were close to us, you were interesting. Rest in peace dear friend."

The host, clearly stunned, then said "I won't comment on this flash mob because I don't want to believe it…" as her guest took a drink. 

Russia's stock market has taken a massive hit and the ruble has hit an all-time low as the West ramps up sanctions against the country and its leader in the wake of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. 


