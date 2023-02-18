Russia tried to shuffle spies around Europe after they got kicked out, but everyone already knows them

Russia keeps trying to put its spies into new cities after they get kicked out of European countries.

But the EU already knows the identities of the spies so well, they keep getting booted.

An official told the Washington Post that Russia will keep trying anyway, likely out of desperation.

Russia isn't letting up on its efforts to spy on its European neighbors, a Western security official told the Washington Post.

But since everyone knows who their spies are, Russia is struggling to move them around to new assignments after the operatives get kicked out of countries in Europe, the Post reported.

Russia is infamous for its extensive web of international spies, but European leaders have been rooting out the networks; British intelligence said last year that more than 400 spies were kicked out in 2022 alone.





The senior Western security official, who spoke to the Washington Post anonymously, said that his country has been sharing the identities of these spies with officials from other EU countries.

Russia keeps trying to reinsert those same spies into new stations, likely out of desperation and in a possible attempt to identify weak points in EU coordination, the Post reported.

But, the Western official said that none of Russia's attempts to reposition its spies have been successful, to his knowledge.

"We have no illusions that the Russians will keep on trying," the anonymous official told the Post.