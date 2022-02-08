Russia just announced it will be deploying "digital attachés" to 16 countries this year – including to South Africa.

The USA also has a relatively small set of digital attachés, and also prioritised South Africa when it deployed them.

Russia says it wants to promote its domestic software industry.

But America was somewhat blunter about its intentions, which included defending its interests.

South Africa should have a Russian "digital attaché" stationed in South Africa before the end of 2022, making it one of a handful of countries where Russia and the USA will go head-to-head in promoting their software and online interests.

Russia on Monday announced the formalisation of the project, which has been previously hinted at, and framed it as another form of trade promotion.

"Their main task is to develop the export of Russian digital solutions," state media quoted Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin as saying.

The attachés, now being recruited, will be expected to "promote domestic software products abroad, provide consulting, information and analytical, legal and organisational support to Russian IT companies", said Mishustin.

The first wave will be deployed to 16 countries, with a dozen more to be sent out by 2024.

Like Russia, the USA also named South Africa as a key market when it rolled out its identically-named digital attaché program.

And, as Russia plans, the USA has only one digital attaché on the continent, in South Africa.

The US has three more in Europe (one at the European Union in Belgium, the others in Germany and France) and one in Singapore responsible for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean). The rest are in countries known for their technology or growth in that space: Japan, India, China, South Korea, and Brazil.

Russia's digital attachés will be deployed head-to-head with their American counterparts in some of those countries, including South Africa: in South Korea, Singapore, India, Brazil, and Germany. But the remainder of the first wave of Russian deployees will go to countries not prioritised by the USA, and some countries where it will not go, such as Iran, Cuba, and Kazakhstan.

America's program falls under the US Commercial Service, but its mandate is also to "defend US digital commercial interests".

Russia has previously said its digital attachés will also try to "encourage foreign IT companies to move to the Russian jurisdiction".

(Compiled by Phillip de Wet)

