An Antonov An-28 plane, the same type of plane that made a hard landing in Siberia.

A Russian plane that disappeared off radars near the Tomsk region of Siberia has been located, and all 19 passengers on board are alive, local officials told Sky News.

The Antonov-28 plane, operated by regional airline SiLA, had made an emergency landing after an engine failed, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

