Russian passenger plane that disappeared in Siberia has been located with all 19 people aboard alive
A Russian plane that disappeared off radars near the Tomsk region of Siberia has been located, and all 19 passengers on board are alive, local officials told Sky News.
The Antonov-28 plane, operated by regional airline SiLA, had made an emergency landing after an engine failed, officials said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.
Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.
|
All JSE data is delayed by at least 15 minutes
Johannesburg Stock Exchange Indexes
All JSE data is delayed by at least 15 minutes