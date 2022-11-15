Russian missiles struck NATO ally Poland and killed 2 people

Two people were reportedly killed after Russian missiles landed in an eastern Polish village.

Poland is a member of NATO, which operates under the principle of collective defence.

It's not yet clear how Poland or NATO will respond.

Two people were reportedly killed after Russian missiles landed in an eastern Polish village on Tuesday, a US intelligence official told the Associated Press. The incident marks the first time that Russian President Vladimir Putin's war has spilled across Ukraine's borders and into the territory of a NATO member.

The missiles landed in the village of Przewodów, which located in eastern Poland and is a short distance from Ukraine's western border. A Polish government official said the country's prime minister called an emergency defence committee meeting.

Polish media published images of crews at work around a deep crater, and quoted speculation that the rockets may have been knocked off course by Ukrainian missile defences. Eyewitnesses told journalists of military planes that started flying over the site soon after an explosion, at about 15:40 local time, followed by military and police vehicles.

It's not immediately clear what implications the incident could unravel. Poland is a member of the NATO, however, which uses a collective defence agreement known as Article 5. Under this agreement, an attack against one NATO country would be considered an attack against the entire military alliance.

The US and its Western allies have warned Russia for months that an attack on NATO territory would trigger a strong response.

"We have a sacred obligation under Article 5 to defend each and every inch of NATO territory with the full force of our collective power," US President Joe Biden said in March.

The White House, Poland's foreign affairs ministry, and NATO all did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment. The Pentagon was reportedly "looking into" the report, late Tuesday night South African time.

The incident immediately triggered remarks from top officials in neighbouring countries.

"My condolences to our Polish brothers in arms. Criminal Russian regime fired missiles which target not only Ukrainian civilians but also landed on NATO territory in Poland. Latvia fully stands with Polish friends and condemns this crime," Latvia's defence minister said on Twitter.

The incident comes as Russia fired a barrage of missiles across Ukraine on Tuesday.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.