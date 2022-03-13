Russian missiles hit a military base in the Lviv region, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said.

The International Peacekeeping and Security Center is a large base where international military exercises are held.

It is located about 15 miles from Poland, where the US has deployed soldiers to support NATO forces.

Russian forces launched as many as eight missiles at a military base in western Ukraine on Sunday, according to the mayor of Lviv.

Andriy Sadovyi said in a Facebook post Russia attacked the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, which is also called the Yavoriv Military Range, located in Yavoriv in the Lviv region about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from the border with Poland, a NATO and European Union member nation.

Sadovyi said information about potential victims would be announced later.

The IPSC is a large military base where international military exercises are held. According to the US Army, the base's Yavoriv Combat Training Center was modeled after NATO standard combat training centers. The New York Times reported foreign troops, including Americans, were participating in training at the base.

The attacks near the Polish border came after Russia on Saturday warned the US that "pumping Ukraine with weapons from a number of countries orchestrated by them is not just a dangerous move, but these are actions that turn the corresponding convoys into legitimate targets."

Later that day, the White House announced President Joe Biden had authorised $200 million (R3 billion) worth of defense aid for Ukraine, including arms, equipment, military education, and training. That was on top of the $13.6 billion (R204 billion) in emergency humanitarian and military aid for Ukraine that the US Senate approved earlier this week as part of a $1.5 trillion (R22 trillion) government funding bill.

The US also has troops stationed in Poland to support NATO forces. Biden has said the US will not deploy troops to Ukraine but that it will "defend every inch of NATO territory."

The IPSC is also located about 31 miles (49 kilometers) from the city of Lviv, the largest city in western Ukraine that some people from the eastern regions had traveled in order to flee fighting.

Explosions on the outskirts of Lviv were also heard by reporters on the ground early Sunday morning, including reporters from CNN. It's unclear if these were separate from the attacks near the IPSC.