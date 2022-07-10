Business

1h ago

add bookmark

Rebranded Russian McDonald's is removing french fries off its menu, due to poor potato harvest

Business Insider US
Sarah Jackson ,
A server at Vkusno & tochka, the rebranded McDonald's in Russia.
REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
  • Russia's rebranded McDonald's restaurants temporarily stopped selling french fries, citing a potato shortage.
  • Vkusno & tochka said a poor harvest of the necessary type of potato last year is to blame. 
  • However, Russia's agriculture ministry disagrees, claiming there isn't any shortage of spuds.
  • For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za 

French fries are off the menu for now at rebranded McDonald's restaurants in Russia.

The new chain, Vkusno & tochka, which translates to "Tasty and that's it," has temporarily stopped dishing out the classic side, claiming it's facing a potato shortage. The restaurants reopened in June under a new name and new ownership, after McDonald's left the country in May in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Vkusno & tochka told Russian news outlet TASS that a poor harvest last year is to blame. Vkusno & tochka also said it's "impossible to import from markets that could become temporary suppliers of potatoes for enterprises in Russia."

Russia's ministry of agriculture, however, begs to differ. In a statement on Telegram titled "There are potatoes - and that's it," a clear nod to the fast food chain's name, the agency said the country is "fully supplied with potatoes, including processed ones."

"In addition, crops from the new harvest are already arriving, which rules out the possibility of a shortage," the ministry wrote on Telegram. 

Vkusno & tochka said fries may not return to its menu until fall. It added that its "rustic potatoes," which are thicker than fries, may also be temporarily unavailable.

In Japan, another fast food giant has made changes to its own menu as it faces a potato shortage.

Burger King restaurants in the country are asking customers to get ramen instead of their usual fries, CBS News reports.

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.

Related Links
Ukraine tells Canada not to return a key part for Russia's gas pipeline to Europe, report says
Germany starts rationing hot water - turning down heating in case Russia cuts off natural gas...
Putin says Russia ready to fight until the 'last Ukrainian is left standing,' reversing initial...
Read more on:
fast foodrussiaweekend bi usretailmcdonaldsshortagefood shortageshortagesrestaurantsfood shortages
Rand - Dollar
16.82
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.24
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.13
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,743.18
0.0%
Silver
19.32
0.0%
Palladium
2,185.00
0.0%
Platinum
899.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
107.02
+2.2%
Top 40
62,107
+0.5%
All Share
68,327
+0.6%
Resource 10
64,789
+1.8%
Industrial 25
83,493
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,874
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
© 2022 (2.0.22188.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
About us View our Ts and Cs Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure