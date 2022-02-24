TAKE A LOOK | Ukrainians queue for banks and shelter in metro stations in wake of Russian airstrikes
- Russia launched a military offensive across eastern Ukraine on Thursday morning.
- Citizens have been left queuing outside pharmacies and grocery stores.
- Large queues have also amassed near ATM machines.
Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine early on Thursday morning. In a speech that coincided with a meeting of the UN Security Council, President Putin announced that Russian troops would roll in an attempt to "demilitarize Ukraine."
Apartment blocks in cities like Chuhuiv, eastern Ukraine, have been destroyed by the airstrikes.
The offensive will force Ukrainian citizens to flee. People have already started moving towards the Polish border.
Gas stations in Kyiv and other cities across eastern Ukraine are backed up with cars.
Civilians are queueing to access amenities such as cash machines and supermarkets.
Citizens have also been queueing for pharmacies in the wake of the airstrikes...
... while others have been following events while sheltering in bomb shelters.
Citizens in Kyiv have also been using the city's metro stations to take shelter.
Russia had been gathering forces close to Ukraine's borders for months, amassing around 190,000 troops just before the invasion was launched.
Ukrainian citizens were urged by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday to "stay calm, stay at home, the army is doing its work."
