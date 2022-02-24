Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A Ukrainian Military tank is stationed by the Potemkin Stairs in the centre of Odessa after a blast nearby.
  • Russia launched a military offensive across eastern Ukraine on Thursday morning.
  • Citizens have been left queuing outside pharmacies and grocery stores.
  • Large queues have also amassed near ATM machines.
  • For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine early on Thursday morning. In a speech that coincided with a meeting of the UN Security Council, President Putin announced that Russian troops would roll in an attempt to "demilitarize Ukraine."

Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire in the wake of an airstrike in Chuguiv, Ukraine.

Apartment blocks in cities like Chuhuiv, eastern Ukraine, have been destroyed by the airstrikes.

Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.
Apartments have been damaged by airstrikes.

The offensive will force Ukrainian citizens to flee. People have already started moving towards the Polish border.

REUTERS/Bryan Woolston.
People are fleeing the capital city of Kyiv.

Gas stations in Kyiv and other cities across eastern Ukraine are backed up with cars.

REUTERS/Umit Bektas.
Cars queue for fuel in Kyiv.

Civilians are queueing to access amenities such as cash machines and supermarkets.

DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images.
People wait in line to access an ATM.

Citizens have also been queueing for pharmacies in the wake of the airstrikes...

Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images.
Citizens queue for a pharmacy in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.

... while others have been following events while sheltering in bomb shelters.

Pierre Crom/Getty Images.
Residents in Kyiv follow the news inside a bomb shelter.

Citizens in Kyiv have also been using the city's metro stations to take shelter.

REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko.
Citizens shelter in a metro station.

Russia had been gathering forces close to Ukraine's borders for months, amassing around 190,000 troops just before the invasion was launched.

REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko.
Russian forces move into Donetsk, Ukraine.

Ukrainian citizens were urged by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday to "stay calm, stay at home, the army is doing its work."

DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images.
A metro packed with people and their suitcases.

