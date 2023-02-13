Trending

21m ago

add bookmark

A Russian general was poisoned by a letter laced with an unknown toxin, close Putin ally says

Business Insider US
Sophia Ankel ,
Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov attends a military ceremony in Grozny, Russia, on October 5, 2021.
Chingis Kondarov/Reuters
  • Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said his top general in Ukraine has been poisoned.
  • Apti Alaudinov was poisoned after handling a letter sent to him earlier this month, Kadyrov said.
  • Alaudinov sought immediate medical assistance and is "on the mend," Kadyrov said.
  • For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

A Russian general was poisoned by a letter laced with an unknown toxin, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said in a Telegram post on Monday.

Kadyrov, who is also a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said his top general in Ukraine has been poisoned after handling a letter that was sent to him on February 8. 

Apti Alaudinov, who commands the Akhmat special forces, picked up a letter that was "saturated with a poisonous substance," Kadyrov said. 

The general "sensed this by the bitter, specific smell and took action in time: he treated his hands and washed his nasal cavity," Kadyrov added.

The Chechen leader said that Alaudinov and other personnel who came into contact with the envelope sought immediate medical assistance in a Moscow clinic and are now "on the mend."

"Serious consequences were avoided," Kadyrov added. 


It is unclear who sent the letter or what exactly the substance was, but Kadyrov said an investigation was underway and that there are " already results." 

The Akhmat special forces is a Chechen paramilitary organization, which has been fighting in Ukraine.

Before the war, Alaudinov led Chechnya's police force, which had been accused of torturing and imprisoning members of the LGBTQ+  community, ABC News reported. As a result, he was placed on a US sanctions list.  

This is not the first poison-related incident since the start of Russia's invasion on February 24 last year.

In March last year, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich briefly went blind after an apparent poisoning during peace meetings with Ukrainian negotiators.

Read more on:
news ukrussiaukraine
Rand - Dollar
17.86
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.67
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.13
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.42
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.6%
Platinum
951.78
+0.9%
Palladium
1,547.51
-0.2%
Gold
1,852.42
-0.9%
Silver
21.91
-0.5%
Brent Crude
86.39
+2.2%
Top 40
73,757
+1.0%
All Share
79,770
+1.0%
Resource 10
73,003
+0.6%
Industrial 25
104,890
+1.2%
Financial 15
16,246
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
About us View our Ts and Cs Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure