Russian forces attacked 5 railway stations in Ukraine after Blinken, Lloyd visit: official

Russian forces attacked five train stations in Ukraine on Monday, resulting in casualties, Ukraine's state railway company said.

"Russian troops continue to systematically destroy railway infrastructure," said Oleksandr Kamyshin, the CEO of Ukrainian Railways.

The reported strikes come after the highest-level American visit to the Ukrainian capital since Russia launched its war.

Oleksandr Kamyshin, the CEO of Ukrainian Railways, said in a statement posted on the Telegram app that the train stations "came under fire" in central and western Ukraine within the span of one hour on Monday morning.

"Russian troops continue to systematically destroy railway infrastructure," Kamyshin said.

The CEO said that there were casualties, but he did not specify how many people were injured or killed.

"There are casualties, we are finding out the details. I will keep you informed," he said, adding that at least 16 passenger trains "will be halted."

Lviv, Ukraine, regional governor Maksym Kozytsky said in a Facebook post that an "explosion" occurred at around 8:30 a.m. at the train station in the southwest region of Krasne "as a result of a missile strike."

"Structural units of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene, the fire is still being extinguished," Kozytsky said in the post. "There is no information about the victims as of this hour."

Additionally, Kozytsky said that Ukraine's armed forces "destroyed" one missile in the Lviv region.

"The missiles flew to the west of Ukraine from the south-eastern direction, which the [R]ussian occupiers fired from a strategic aircraft, probably Tu-95," Kozytsky said.

The reported railway attacks come after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Sunday.

Blinken and Austin flew from the US to Poland and from there traveled to Kyiv by train.

During Russian President Vladimir Putin's nearly nine-week war with Ukraine, Russian troops have surrounded and shelled several cities across the country, hitting multiple civilian targets, including a maternity hospital and an art school.

Earlier this month, some 50 evacuating civilians were killed and another nearly 100 were injured in a Russian rocket attack at the Kramatorsk train station in eastern Ukraine, local officials have said.

