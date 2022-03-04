Russian and Ukrainian forces are fighting in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, according to multiple reports.

Livestream footage showed fires near the plant, armored vehicles, and apparent tracer rounds.

The IAEA urged parties to avoid fighting near the power plant.

Russian forces are battling for control of Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant, according to the Associated Press and Reuters.

In a video posted on Telegram, Andriy Tuz, a spokesperson for the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, accused Russia of shelling the facility.

"We demand that they stop the heavy weapons fire," Tuz said, the Associated Press reported. "There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the biggest atomic energy station in Europe."

A video live stream from the plant, which is the largest in Europe, showed fires near the plant, which provides a quarter of Ukraine's electricity, as well as apparent explosions — setting off car alarms in the parking lot — tracer rounds, and a column of armored vehicles outside.

The mayor of nearby Energodar claimed the plant itself was on fire, Reuters reported, an assertion that could not be independent verified.

In a statement earlier on Thursday, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, had urged combatants to refrain from fighting near Ukraine's largest power plant after receiving a letter from local authorities warning that Russian infantry was approaching.



