Russia warns of 'unpredictable consequences' if US continues to arm Ukraine

A Russian diplomatic note told the US to stop arming Ukraine, warning of "unpredictable consequences."

The note was delivered to the State Department earlier this week, the Washington Post reported .

The note was sent as the US was preparing to announce a new aid package for Ukraine.

Russia this week sent a diplomatic note to the State Department calling the US to stop sending military aid to Ukraine.

The Washington Post first reported on the document, also called a demarche. "We call on the United States and its allies to stop the irresponsible militarisation of Ukraine, which implies unpredictable consequences for regional and international security," it read.

The note was sent as the Biden administration readied itself to announce the latest round of aid to Ukraine – an $800 million (R11 million) package that includes "highly effective weapons systems."

"These new capabilities include artillery systems, artillery rounds, and armored personnel carriers. I have also approved the transfer of additional helicopters," President Joe Biden said in a Wednesday press release regarding the new aid package. "In addition, we continue to facilitate the transfer of significant capabilities from our Allies and partners around the world."

The State Department announced earlier this month the Biden administration has sent more than $1.7 billion (R24 billion) in aid to Ukraine since the invasion started on 24 February.

