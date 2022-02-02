The US is officially sending troops to Eastern Europe amid tensions with Russia over Ukraine, CNN reported.

The troops are not being deployed to Ukraine, which is not a NATO member.

Putin has railed against NATO expansion in the region.

President Joe Biden has officially approved new military deployments to Eastern Europe amid concerns that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing US officials.

The deployment will occur in the "coming days," the report said, which came after the US placed 8,500 troops on high alert over the tensions.

Roughly 2,000 troops will be sent to Poland, CNN said, among deployments to other countries in the region.

Biden on Friday announced that the US would be "moving troops to Eastern Europe in the NATO countries in the near term."

"Not too many," the president added.

Given that Ukraine is not a NATO member, the Biden administration has ruled out deploying troops to defend it against Russia in the event of an invasion. NATO operates under the principle of collective defense, considering an attack on one member an attack on all. Ukraine has sought to join NATO for years, and maintains a strong partnership with the Western military alliance.

Kyiv's NATO ambitions, and the alliance's presence in Eastern Europe more generally, are at the heart of the tensions between Moscow and the West.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

