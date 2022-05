WATCH | Russia suffered 'significant' equipment losses trying to cross key bridge, UK intelligence

Ukraine successfully stopped Russia from crossing a tactically important bridge, UK intelligence said.

Russia suffered a "significant" loss of equipment in its attempt, the Ministry of Defence said.

The "highly risky" attempt shows the pressure faced by Russia to show progress, it added.

Ukraine stopped Russia from crossing a key bridge in the country's east with Russia suffering heavy equipment losses in a "highly risky" operation that shows the pressure its army is under, UK intelligence said.

The UK Ministry of Defence said on Friday that "Ukrainian forces successfully prevented an attempted Russian river crossing in the Donbas.

"Images indicate that during the crossing of the Siverskyi Donets river west of Severodonetsk, Russia lost significant armoured manoeuver elements of at least one Battalion Tactical Group as well as the deployed pontoon bridging equipment."





It said the losses were a sign of how Russia's army is under pressure to show some progress in its invasion.

"Conducting river crossings in a contested environment is a highly risky manoeuvre and speaks to the pressure the Russian commanders are under to make progress in their operations in eastern Ukraine."

Russia has focused its efforts on eastern Ukraine after its attempt to take over the whole country stalled in the face of heavy Ukrainian resistance.

Ukraine's defence ministry released photos on Wednesday that it said showed Russian equipment destroyed at the Siverskyi Donets river by Ukrainian forces.

Insider has not independently verified the photos which purportedly show the aftermath of the failed assault.

Artillerymen of the 17th tank brigade of the #UAarmy have opened the holiday season for ruscists. Some bathed in the Siverskyi Donets River, and some were burned by the May sun. pic.twitter.com/QsRsXmnJ65 — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 11, 2022





