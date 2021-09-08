Roscosmos' Director General Dmitry Rogozin has invited Elon Musk to his home in Russia.

Rogozin told CNN he wants to discuss "exploring the universe" and "extraterrestrial life" with Musk.

Rogozin also praised Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos, saying the billionaires spent money on "useful" things.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Russia's space chief has expressed his admiration for Elon Musk and extended an invitation to the SpaceX and Tesla CEO to visit him at his home in Russia.

"Mr. Elon Musk realizes many of the ideas and thoughts that we wanted to realize but did not get to because, after the breakup of the Soviet Union, our space program halted for some time," Roscosmos' Director General Dmitry Rogozin said in an interview with CNN.

He added that he wanted Musk to travel to Russia "to be a guest of (his) family," where they can discuss "exploring the universe, extraterrestrial life, and how we can use space to preserve life on Earth."

"I already set the teakettle on heat," he said.

Rogozin added that he respected Musk "as an inventor, who is not afraid to take risks."

The Russian space chief also had praise for billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, saying the space barons are

spending their money on "things that are useful for society."

"Our millionaires prefer to invest more in yachts rather than in spaceships. But maybe kids of current Russian millionaires will be much more wise creatures," Rogozin said to CNN.

Rogozin and Musk have in the past traded public barbs. The Roscosmos chief posted a dig at Musk's SpaceX on Twitter last December, when he shared a photo of Roscosmos specialists trekking through heavy snowfall to recover a shard of a Soyuz rocket.

"This is not Boca Chica. This is Yakutia in winter. I wonder if gentle SpaceX is able to work in such conditions?" wrote Rogozin at the time, referring to the Texas border town where Musk's SpaceX facility is located.

Rogozin also tweeted a jab at NASA in 2014 after the US sanctioned him for his role as the Russian deputy minister of defense during the Russian annexation of Crimea.

"After analyzing the sanctions against our space industry I suggest the US delivers its astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) using a trampoline," Rogozin tweeted.

Musk clearly hadn't forgotten Rogozin's jibe when he commented last May that the "trampoline is working" after SpaceX launched its first crewed mission to the ISS.

Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider on whether he plans to take Rogozin up on his invitation.