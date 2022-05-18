Russian soldier pleads guilty to killing civilian in first war-crimes trial from Ukraine invasion

A Russian solider pleaded guilty in a Kyiv court to killing an unarmed civilian.

It's the first war-crimes trial from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Vadim Shishimarin conceded that the man he killed, who was riding a bicycle, was not a threat.

A Russian solider pleaded guilty on Wednesday to killing an unarmed civilian in Ukraine.

His conviction is the first from a war-crimes trial linked to Russia's invasion. Ukrainian officials have said thousands more cases are open.

Tank commander Vadim Shishimarin, aged 21, appeared in court in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

He was accused of the murder of a 62-year-old unarmed civilian who was on his bicycle in Chupakhivka, a village in northeast Ukraine's Sumy region, on February 28.

Prosecutors said he shot the civilian from an open car window.

The BBC and Reuters reported his guilty plea on Wednesday, and reported that he could face life in prison if he is convicted.

Russia has denied that its army has targeted civilians.





