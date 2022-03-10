Many sports organisations and teams have cut ties with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Russian F1 driver Nikita Mazepin was released by American-backed Haas racing.

Even Vladimir Putin's black belt has been taken away.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, countless nations, organisations and prominent individuals worked swiftly to condemn the actions of president Vladimir Putin, and that included much of the sports world. Given what a significant source of national pride sports has been under Putin, the breadth and magnitude of the athletic community's actions has been remarkable.

Earlier this week, Nikita Mazepin, the only Russian driver in Formula One, was fired from the American team, Haas. This came after the team had already dropped their main sponsor, Uralkali, a Russian company owned by Mazepin's billionaire father, Dmitry Mazepin.

The FIA, F1's governing body, had previously announced that Mazepin could still compete but not under the Russian flag.

Mazepin's case is far from unique in the current sports landscape, where teams and organizations are cutting all ties to Russia and Putin.

In the two weeks since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, here are just some of the ways that Russia has been cut off from the sports world:

The expunging is not limited to real-world athletic events. EA Sports announced it would remove all Russian teams and clubs from its soccer and ice hockey video games.

Even Putin has been impacted personally.

World Taekwondo announced that it was withdrawing the honorary 9th dan black belt the organization had given Putin in 2013.



