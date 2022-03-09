US President Biden wore a blue and yellow tie to announce a ban on Russian energy imports.

The ban is the latest economic sanction against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

First lady Jill Biden has also shown support for Ukraine through sunflowers on her outfits.

US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the US has banned Russian energy imports as part of an economic sanctions campaign aimed at punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

He made the announcement while wearing a blue and yellow striped tie in what may have been a nod to the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

First lady Jill Biden has made subtle statements of her own in support of Ukraine. Her Sally LaPointe State of the Union dress featured an embroidered sunflower on the sleeve, and she wore a face mask embroidered with a sunflower to a Black History Month reception at the White House.

Ukraine's national flower emerged as a symbol of resistance after a widely shared video clip appeared to show a Ukrainian woman berating Russian soldiers, telling them to put sunflower seeds in their pockets so that flowers would grow after they died in battle.

Members of Congress also wore blue and yellow to the State of the Union in a show of support for the Ukrainian people.

