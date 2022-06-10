Life

Russia's version of McDonald's unveils new logo after fast-food giant quit the country over Ukraine

Sinéad Baker ,
A worker dismantles the McDonald's Golden Arches logo at a drive-through restaurant in Kingisepp, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
  • McDonald's left Russia over the Ukraine war, saying doing business there was "no longer tenable."
  • The company sold its restaurants to a local businessman.
  • It unveiled its new logo on Thursday, showing a stylised burger and fries in the shape of an "M."
The Russian fast-food restaurant that has taken over McDonald's outlets in the country has unveiled its logo, a stylized burger and fries in the shape of an "M."

McDonald's announced in May that it was leaving Russia after 32 years in the country, citing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and saying that doing business in the country "is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald's values."

It said it sold all of its restaurants in Russia to local businessman Alexander Govor. Govor said he would continue paying all 62,000 employees as part of the agreement, and it was then announced that a rebranding would come. 

The new logo, which was unveiled Thursday, shows a green background with a red circle and two orange lines.

Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported that the logo represents two fries and a burger, citing a representative from Sistema PBO, the company managing the restaurants.

The logo of the new restaurant chain in Russia that is taking over former McDonald's sites. Handout via REUTERS
The logo of the new restaurant chain in Russia that is taking over former McDonald's sites. Handout via REUTERS

The new name for the new restaurant chain has not been revealed. The Russian news outlet RBC reported that the company submitted a list of names including "Fun and Tasty" and "The Same One," citing documents filed with Russia's patent office.


