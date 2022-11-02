Russia abandoned plan to block food exports leaving Ukraine after ships ignored Putin and sailed anyway

Russia pulled out of its grain export deal with Ukraine over the weekend.

But it made a sudden U-turn on Wednesday and said it would resume operations.

The grain export deal, brokered by Turkey and the UN, is vital to the global food supply.

Russia abandoned its plan to block food exports leaving Ukraine on Wednesday, after a convoy of ships ignored President Vladimir Putin and sailed out of Ukraine anyway.

Moscow, which suspended its participation in the deal over the weekend, said in a statement on Wednesday that it will resume operations because it received assurances from Ukraine that it would not use the sea corridor for military purposes.

"Thanks to the involvement of the international organisation, as well as the assistance of Turkey, we managed to obtain necessary written guarantees from Ukraine not to use the humanitarian corridor and Ukrainian ports ... for military actions against the Russian Federation," the statement said.





Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who helped broker the deal along with the UN, said Russia also told Turkey that operations would kick off again as of midday on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The landmark grain deal between Moscow and Kyiv, which was brokered in July, was designed to keep agricultural products, including grain, moving out of Ukraine, which is a major food producer, amid the war.

But over the weekend, Russia said it would stop its involvement in the deal for an "indefinite term" after what it said was a Ukrainian drone attack on Russian naval ships in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol.

Without providing evidence, Russian officials said it could not "guarantee the safety of civilian ships" after the attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the move "rather predictable," the BBC reported.

But despite the country's withdrawal, a UN official said on Tuesday that they would press ahead with their plans to let authorized ships leave Ukraine.

On Tuesday, three cargo ships carrying corn, wheat, and sunflower oil were tracked leaving Ukrainian ports and traveling toward Istanbul, Ismini Palla, a UN spokeswoman told The New York Times, adding that Moscow had been notified of the departures.

Around 40% of the world's wheat supplies come from Ukraine, which is often referred to as the "breadbasket of Europe."

The agreement is critical to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict, The Guardian reported, as food from Ukraine is exported around the world, including to drought-stricken nations as part of relief programs.

The World Food Programme warned earlier this year that Russia's invasion could result in a "hunger catastrophe" if such a food export deal was not struck.

The head of the European Council in June also accused Russia's troops of burning Ukrainian fields and stealing wheat, compounding food shortages.