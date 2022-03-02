Russia lacks the "moral component" to achieve its goals in Ukraine, the UK defence secretary said.

Russia is "behind their schedule by days not hours", Ben Wallace told BBC Breakfast.

"Justice will catch up" with those who may have committed war crimes, he warned.

As the conflict enters the seventh day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the UK government believes Russia is behind their schedule by "days not hours", the minister said Wednesday morning.

Ben Wallace told BBC Breakfast that the Russians are "starting to change their tactics as a result of the poor start" and failing to take control of several major cities such as Kyiv and Kharkiv.

"That means we're seeing much more of those awful artillery bombardments into the city, not just Kyiv, Kharkiv every night has seen horrendous bombardment. Those are happening predominantly at nighttime in an attempt to break the cities. And that is what is their current tactic, to try and surround a city and bombard it into submission then come into the city."

Should the Russians decide to enter Ukrainian cities, troops would encounter further difficulties as they face resistance from volunteer civilian fighters and conventional armed forces equipped with Western anti-tank weapons, Wallace suggested.

"That's the big challenge for the Russians, coming into the city," he said. "That's where everyone from civilians throwing molotov cocktails to soldiers with anti-tank weapons can inflict very serious damage onto armed forces. I was a former soldier, we always accepted the casualty rates in cities and urban areas was very very high, that's when Russia will have a real problem in the next phase." In the face of mounting Russian casualties, morale issues in the Russian armed forces and a potential unwillingness by Russian infantry to fight could lead to the "very ruthless Russian armed forces leadership" and President Putin increasing the violence they use to achieve their aim, Wallace warned.

"We've seen a number of anecdotal reports by young Russian soldiers saying 'I didn't even know I was here, I thought I was on exercises, no-one told me I was going to war, no-one told me I was going to kill Ukrainians', who of course to many of them are related to them.

"So there's huge amounts of low morale in the Russian forces. We've seen lots of surrenders, but that doesn't take away from the fact you have a very ruthless Russian armed forces leadership and a president who seems to know no limit to how much violence they will use to achieve their aim", he said.

But he told LBC the situation was likely "to take a very, very long time".

"Anyone who thinks logically would not do what he [Putin] is doing, so we are going to see ... his brutality increase," Wallace added.

Wallace said evidence of alleged war crimes is being collected and catalogued ahead of potential future trials at the International Criminal Court

â€œJustice will catch up for some of these peopleâ€ Defence Secretary Ben Wallace MP tells #BBCBreakfast, if there is evidence that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine, the West will prosecute Russiaâ€™s political and military leaders.https://t.co/4wqKsA4boU pic.twitter.com/BqCAwUgLwc — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) March 2, 2022

"We will collect evidence of a range of these incidents, catalogue them, and when time permits or occasion happens, if there is enough evidence for a war crime, people will be prosecuted. That's not just the political leadership, remember, that is the military leadership of the Russian army should they be involved in such events."

"Justice will catch up for some of these people", he added.

