Trending

30m ago

add bookmark

Russia's economy has finally fallen into recession, 8 months after it invaded Ukraine

Business Insider US
Huileng Tan ,
Russian President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization order sent many fleeing the draft, hitting the economy. (Getty Images)
  • Russia's GDP fell 4% on-year in the third quarter of 2022 its second straight quarterly decline.
  • That means the country has fallen into a technical recession.
  • Top Russian central banker Elvira Nabiullina acknowledged the situation could worsen, per Interfax.
  • For more stories visit Business Insider.

Eight months after it attacked Ukraine, Russia's economy has finally fallen into a recession, according to official data from Moscow released Wednesday.

Its GDP fell by 4% in the third quarter of the year from a year ago, according to Rosstat, Russia's statistics agency. This followed a 4.1% year-on-year decline in its second-quarter GDP  meaning the country has fallen into a technical recession after two straight quarterly contractions. 

Though the textbook definition isn't necessarily indicative of a serious downturn  Russia's third-quarter GDP slide was in milder than the 7% decline it had expected earlier — Elvira Nabiullina, the country's top central banker, said Tuesday the country needs to look at the economic situation "very soberly with open eyes" and be prepared for any development, according to news agency Interfax.


"Yes, the situation can worsen, we understand this," Nabiullina told Russian lawmakers, according to the news agency, adding it was necessary to restructure the economy.

Nabiullina's assessment of the economy followed months of intensifying sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. International companies have exited Russia en masse, while much of its currency and gold reserves have been frozen since the start of the war on February 24.

And while firm energy prices had propped up Russia's economy for a while, the tide seems to be turning in part, due to President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilisation order that sent many fleeing the draft. Research from the Bank of Russia showed the country's economic activity stalled in September.

Russia's central bank expects the country's economy to contract by 3% to 3.5% in 2022, Nabiullina said on Tuesday, according to an official transcript.
Read more on:
russia economynewsrussiaoil and gasenergyukraine warvladimir putinsanctions
Rand - Dollar
17.31
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.56
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.98
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,768.25
-0.3%
Silver
21.15
-1.5%
Palladium
2,065.00
-0.4%
Platinum
1,007.50
-0.2%
Brent Crude
92.86
-1.1%
Top 40
66,238
+0.0%
All Share
72,630
+0.0%
Resource 10
70,886
+0.3%
Industrial 25
87,805
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,856
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
© 2022 (3.0.22321.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
About us View our Ts and Cs Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure