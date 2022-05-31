Russia to cut natural-gas supply to the Netherlands as Dutch refuse to pay in roubles. Denmark may be next

Gazprom is set to cut natural-gas supply to the Netherlands as Dutch trader GasTerra has refused to pay in roubles.

That's after Russian President Putin has demanded natural gas payments in roubles.

Denmark's Orsted has also rejected the demand and warns its supplies from Gazprom could be cut.

Russian energy giant Gazprom is set to cut natural gas supply to Netherlands on Tuesday, as Dutch trader GasTerra has refused to make payments in roubles.

In a March 31 decree, Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that natural-gas payments be made in roubles, which would entail opening a euro and rouble account with Gazprombank in Moscow to process payments.

"GasTerra will not go along with Gazprom's payment demands," said GasTerra, which is partly owned by the state and trades on behalf of the government.

"This is because to do so would risk breaching sanctions imposed by the EU and also because there are too many financial and operational risks associated with the required payment rout," the Dutch company wrote in a press release on Monday. "In particular, opening accounts in Moscow under Russian law and their control by the Russian regime pose too great a risk."

In response, Gazprom has announced that it will discontinue natural gas supply go GasTerra from Tuesday, according to the Dutch company.

The Dutch government said it understands GasTerra's decision not to comply with Gazprom's demand to pay in roubles.

"This decision has no consequences for the physical supply of gas to Dutch households," Dutch Climate and Energy Minister Rob Jetten said on Twitter on Monday. The Netherlands relies on Russia for about 15% of its gas supplies, per Reuters.

The Dutch government says on its website that the country has enough gas reserves for the short term and plans to import more liquefied natural gas from countries other than Russia.

Denmark could be next

In neighbouring Denmark, power company Orsted is also warning about a Gazprom natural gas supply cut as it too is refusing to pay in roubles.

"We have no legal obligation under the contract to do so, and we have repeatedly informed Gazprom Export that we will not do so," Orsted said in a Monday press release.

As Orsted intends to continue paying in euros for a payment due Tuesday, "there is a risk that Gazprom Export will stop supplying gas to Orsted," said the power company.

Orsted said it expects to be able to buy gas on the European gas market. Both Netherlands and Denmark also produce their own natural gas.

The Danish Energy Agency said in a Monday press release it doesn't expect any immediate impact from a natural gas supply cut by Gazprom and has an emergency plan ready.

Gazprom did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Gazprom has already cut off gas supply to Poland, Bulgaria and Finland, as they have all refused to pay in roubles.

Not all of Europe is ready to go off Russian natural gas right now. Some major buyers like Italy's Eni and Germany's Uniper have opened accounts at Gazprombank to meet Russian payment demands.



