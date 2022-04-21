More Russian force possible as it’s desperate to see wins before planned Victory Day celebration, UK

Russia might ramp up its offensive in hopes of presenting a victory on May 9, UK intelligence said.

May 9 is a major holiday in Russia that commemorates the defeat of Nazi Germany.

Russian forces launched a new offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region earlier this week.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Russia could become more forceful in its attack on Ukraine as it likely wants some wins before its planned World War II "Victory Day" celebration on May 9, UK intelligence said on Thursday.

"Russia likely desires to demonstrate significant successes ahead of their annual 9th May Victory Day celebrations," the British Ministry of Defense tweeted in its daily intelligence update on the Russian invasion.

It warned that this could result in an escalation of Russia's attacks.

"This could affect how quickly and forcefully they attempt to conduct operations in the run-up to this date," the statement said.

Victory Day



May 9, otherwise known as Victory Day, is a major holiday in Russia that commemorates the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945. It is usually marked with a huge military parade in front of the Kremlin.

Soviet World War II victory flags are appearing in Russian-occupied Ukrainian towns, CNN reported, as Western intelligence says Russia likely wants to secure major progress in its invasion ahead of its May 9 "Victory Day."

Meanwhile CNN reported on Thursday that the flag was "beginning to appear" in some areas of Ukraine that Russia has taken since it launched an invasion of the country on February 24.

The flag shows the Soviet hammer and sickle alongside writing that says: "150th Rifle, Order of Kutuzov Second Class, Idritz Division, 79th Rifle Corps, 3rd Shock Army, 1st Belorussian Front," CNN reported.

Newsweek also reported on Thursday that Russian troops raised the flag above the Ukrainian city of Kherson.

Western intelligence officials previously said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is under pressure to demonstrate he can show a victory on that date after his forces failed to take Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.



Earlier this week, Russian troops launched a new offensive in Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas, in what Ukrainian officials have described as the "second phase of the war," as per Reuters.

According to the UK intelligence briefing, the Russian forces are now advancing towards the administrative city of Kramatorsk, which "continues to suffer from persistent rocket attacks."

In Russia, May 9, 1945 is when the surrender of Nazi Germany's forces was accepted by allied countries, including the Soviet Union. In Western Europe, victory over Nazi Germany is celebrated on May 8.

Russia typically marks the date every year with a huge military display and parade in Moscow.

The ousted former Russian lawmaker Ilya Ponomarev, who moved to Kyiv in 2016 and is fighting alongside Ukrainian forces, said last week that Putin "will try to claim a certain victory — an imaginary victory — on May 9."



"I am absolutely certain about this, but the reality is that he is losing the war," he told CNN. "I think that the Ukrainian army and the Ukrainian people will not stop before Ukrainian territory will be free.