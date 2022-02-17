On July 30, 2008, Russia said it was withdrawing troops from Georgia's border.

On August 7, 2008, Russian troops and tanks entered the country. The war lasted five days.

Many may now fear a repeat with Ukraine. Russia said it was withdrawing but the US and NATO say the opposite.

On Tuesday Russia claimed it was withdrawing some troops from Ukraine's border as it denies plans to attack the country, but the US and NATO said Russia appeared to be increasing its military presence there.

They may worry that the situation could mirror Russia's actions in 2008, when it said it was withdrawing troops and invaded eight days later.

At the time, Russia said it sent soldiers to the Abkhazia region to fix a railroad, and then said they were withdrawing. Russia's Lieutenant-General Sergei Klimets said on July 30, 2008: "It's certain that all the personnel and all the equipment will be sent away from here."

On August 7, 2008, Russia sent troops into the South Ossetia region, and troops and tanks then advanced further into the country. Tbilisi's international airport was among the sites damaged.

Russia stopped its assault on August 12. Russia denied invading Georgia, saying that it only started sending in troops in response to Georgian military action, while Georgia said it was responding to Russia's military action.

