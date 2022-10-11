Trending

25m ago

add bookmark

Russia has added Meta to a list of 'extremist' and 'terrorist' organisations, a report says

Business Insider US
Kate Duffy ,
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
  • Russia has added Meta to its list of extremist and terrorist organisations, per Interfax.
  • It means Meta services, such as Instagram and WhatsApp, are expected to be cut off in the country.
  • Russia asked in March for Meta to be labelled as an "extremist organisation."
  • For more stories visit Business Insider.

Russia has added Facebook owner Meta to its list of extremist and terrorist organisations, Interfax reported on Tuesday.

Rosfinmonitoring, Russia's federal financial monitoring service, was behind the move, according to the report.

The decision means that all services provided by Meta, including WhatsApp and Instagram, are set to be cut off in the country and Russians would lose access to these platforms, Insider previously reported.

Vesna, the Russian anti-war movement, was also put on the list of organizations involved in terrorism and extremism on Tuesday, per Interfax.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

In March, Russia's tech regulator blocked access to Facebook, accusing it of "discrimination" and saying the social-media platform had restricted user access to government-backed news outlets such as Sputnik and Russia Today.

Later in the month, Russia's Prosecutor General's Office requested for Meta to be labeled as an "extremist organization" under law, Russian state media outlet Tass reported.

According to a Reuters report citing several internal emails, Meta temporarily allowed posts that called for violence against Russian invaders from users in certain countries like Ukraine and Poland.

A court in Moscow then rejected Meta's appeal after it was found guilty of "extremist activity" in Russia, Reuters reported, citing Tass.
Read more on:
putintech insidermetarussiaukrainefacebookmark zuckerbergtechsocial mediawar
Rand - Dollar
18.11
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.09
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.59
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.39
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,670.42
+0.1%
Silver
19.39
-1.1%
Palladium
2,124.50
-2.6%
Platinum
889.50
-1.4%
Brent Crude
96.19
-1.8%
Top 40
58,144
-0.4%
All Share
64,502
-0.4%
Resource 10
61,451
-0.8%
Industrial 25
77,772
-0.4%
Financial 15
14,146
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
About us View our Ts and Cs Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure