7 style trends that dominated TikTok in 2022, from Barbiecore to goblins

Both Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" film and Valentino's monochromatic pink fashion show in March 2022 have been credited with popularising "Barbiecore," according to Insider reporter Gabi Stevenson.

"Barbiecore" is a hyperfeminine, "pink is the new pink" fashion style. TikTok users gravitated toward the trend with videos like "Barbiecore" makeup recreations and "Barbie" movie outfit recreations.

Stars like Zendaya, Lizzo, and Anne Hathaway were spotted in the vibrant color in the summer of 2022. Though the popularity of the neon pink hue has died down, summer 2022 will always be remembered as the monochromatic, hot pink season.