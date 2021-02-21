TAKE A LOOK | Rolls-Royce with a starry ceiling display of the sky on the night its owner was born
- The Rolls-Royce Koa Wood Phantom Extended is a highly customised car built for a single collector.
- Inside, it's inspired by a beloved koa wood rocking chair and has a display depicting the night sky on the day its owner was born.
- It took the Rolls-Royce Wood Specialist three years to find the perfect koa log to use.
Rolls-Royce is a company that continually reminds me the sky's the limit as long as you've got the money.
I've seen the automaker customise cars with contemporary African art and literal bird feathers. What I haven't seen is a Rolls-Royce that was inspired by a rocking chair.
Until now.
This is the Rolls-Royce Koa Wood Phantom Extended - a custom Phantom created for one Jack Boyd Smith Jr. and inspired by a koa-wood rocking chair that's been in the family for years, according to a company press release.
As this was a purely custom job, Rolls-Royce did not reveal how much the Koa Wood Phantom cost. But a regular Phantom starts at $463,350 (R6.7 million), if that's any indication. Inside, there's actual koa-wood veneer, which was very rare and difficult to come by. It also features a light display showing the night sky on the day Smith was born, because loving yourself is important. Even if sometimes you love yourself a little too much.
This is the Rolls-Royce Koa Wood Phantom Extended.
From the outside, it looks like a dark blue Phantom.
But it is a meticulously customised one-off for a client named Jack Boyd Smith Jr.
His initials are visible on the driver's door.
His wife Laura's initials can be found on the passenger door.
The Phantom wears a coat of "Packard Blue" exterior paint.
It was color-matched the 1934 Packard Twelve Coupe from Smith's personal collection.
But the Koa Phantom is named as such because it was inspired by a beloved koa-wood rocking chair that the Smiths have had in their home for many years.
This is that chair.
The Smiths have always been very taken with koa wood, since they've spent so much time in Maui, Hawaii.
Koa trees only grow in Hawaii. They are protected on a state and national level.
The only way to get it is by harvesting it from private growers.
The Smiths waited three years for the Rolls-Royce Wood Specialist to find the perfect log of koa wood.
The specialist "negotiated with a supplier for a highly prized log from his own, personal collection."
Smith really wanted to capture the warmth of koa-wood in his car.
The log that the specialist found had a particularly beautiful textural finish.
The dash-mounted clock is a staple in nearly all modern Rolls-Royces.
Why, yes, there is a champagne fridge.
Why, yes, it comes with a crystal decanter.
And there is a pair of initialed champagne flutes.
The rest of the wood went toward creating this picnic hamper.
It's made from koa wood, saddle leather, and stainless steel.
The 12-piece stainless steel cutlery set was hand-made in England.
The set also includes hand-made wine glasses and decanters from the Hungarian Ajka Crystal factory.
A personalised plate reminds you who this car was built for.
The Smiths' names can also be found in the personalised treadplates.
The Starlight Headliner, with 1,420 fibre-optic lights, shows the constellation of the sky above Cleveland, Ohio, on the day Smith was born.
The Koa Phantom marks the fifth Rolls-Royce to become part of The JBS Collection of Jack Boyd Smith Jr. in Elkhart, Indiana.
The Koa Phantom was a custom job, so there was no pricing announcement.
A regular 2021 Phantom starts at $463,350 (R6.7 million), though, so expect the price to have only gone up from there.
