TikTokers are offering refuge to women seeking abortions after Roe v. Wade was overturned

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade , ending the constitutional right to an abortion in the US.

TikTokers have been offering refuge to American women seeking abortions outside their home states.

The offers are often made under the guise of inviting people over for camping or sightseeing trips.

For more stories visit Business Insider.

TikTokers have been offering refuge to American women seeking abortions outside their home states, following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

Often played to the Chainsmokers' song "Paris," which includes the lyrics, "If we go down/ Then we go down together," many of these TikTokers are also making such offers under the guise of inviting people over for camping trips or sightseeing vacations.

For Canadian TikToker Laurel, who lives on a farm in Southwestern Ontario and posts under the handle @ysebaertacres, the code word was "seeing my cows."

"To my American besties: I live 20 minutes from the Michigan border. If you want to 'come see my cows' for the weekend let me know," she said in a video posted last month when Politico first leaked the court's draft decision. "I can give you a safe space while you recover from 'seeing my cows.'"

In a follow-up TikTok posted on Sunday, she added that the "offer still stands," alongside hashtags such as #roevwade and #noUterusNoOpinion. The two videos have since received a combined 3.2 million views.

Meanwhile, fellow Canadian TikToker @chelsea.tomecek said in a video that she lives 45 minutes away from Niagara Falls, where "there's tons of cool places to go."

Also using hashtags such as #roevwade and #IfWeGoDownThenWeGoDownTogether, she said that she would pick up anyone who took up her offer, after which they could "spend the day exploring the sights."

She said guests could also "rest and relax" in her home afterward. "I have a snuggly puppy and a cozy guest room," she continued.

While users were largely thankful for such video invites — many said they were "crying" over them — it was evident that some people did not understand the meaning behind the trend.

"Guys it's a roevswade post, she's not looking for meetups with men," a user commented under @chelsea.tomecek's TikTok.

Others commented that they could offer places to stay for anyone needing one while seeking an abortion.

As for TikToker @sourpatchgenxkid3.5, she offered to take women in need wherever they needed to go.

"Camping" is now illegal in Missouri, but I [get] 42mpg and will take you anywhere you need to go 'camp' and stay with you during recovery," she wrote in her video.

"First request I get, I'm coming directly to you with them," she added in the comments.

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a landmark case that recognized a pregnant person's 14th Amendment right to an abortion.

Twenty-two US states — most of them in the Midwest and in the South — have amendments, laws, pre-Roe rules, or so-called "trigger laws" on the books that would swiftly ban abortion now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned. This would mean that many people have to travel outside of their home states to get an abortion.







