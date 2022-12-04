TAKE A LOOK | New York City lights the 50,000 bulbs of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

The famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrived in NYC from an upstate farm 200 miles away.

The tree's 50,000 LED bulbs were lit during a televised special on NBC.

The Rockefeller Center sees about 500,000 tourists during the holiday season.

On Wednesday night, thousands of New Yorkers flocked to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree light up for the first time this year.

The 25-metre tree arrived in Manhattan from upstate New York in November and its illumination is the unofficial indication that it's Christmas time in New York City.

Onlookers waited patiently Wednesday night to see its estimated 50,000 multi-coloured lights and giant Swarovski crystal star light up the Rockefeller Center, but the tree attracted local attention before it was decorated.

The Norway spruce was trucked into the city on the bed of a 35-metre trailer from the town of Queensbury — about 322 kilometres outside of the city — and was lifted by crane to take its place in front of Rockefeller Center, according to local outlets.

The nearly 90-year-old tree will be on display until mid-January, ABC7 reports.

Those who chose to tune into the ceremonial tree lighting from home watched performances from Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and more, NBC reports.

The tree may only be around for less than two months, but it still attracts around 500,000 visitors during its time lighting up the Rockefeller Center, according to a report from Habitat for Humanity.

Once the holiday season is over, the 14-ton tree will be milled into lumber and given to Habitat for Humanity, which provides homes for families in need, Associated Press reports.