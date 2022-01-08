Robots inside this sci-fi restaurant are made of recycled car parts, vacuums, and makeup boxes
- I went to a restaurant where I was surrounded by nearly 40 robots made out of recycled materials.
- One was made entirely out of Dyson vacuum cleaners, others were built with car and motorbike parts.
- Swannell said a recycled replica of "Iron Man" was on sale for around R84,000.
- For more stories visit Business Insider.
Robotazia restaurant has more than 40 different robots — some were built by co-owners Mark Swannell and Joy Gittens, and others were collected from different places across the UK.
Robots of all shapes and sizes were dotted around the restaurant, while four talking robots delivered food to customers sat at tables.
When I was sat at a table, Sparky the robot rolled over to say hello. Swannell said he made Sparky from scraps of metal and plastic.
Optimus Prime, who was made out of salvaged car and motorbike parts, used to stand outside a store in London before the restaurant adopted it, Swannell said.
Near the door stood Iron Man. Swannell said that the restaurant was selling the huge recycled replica for around R84,000.
Co-owner Joy Gittens told Insider how she collected around 800 Yves Saint Lauren makeup boxes for Swannell to make "Yslabelle."
Meet "Mike Dyson," who was made entirely out of recycled Dyson vacuum cleaners. At three metres tall, it's the biggest robot in the restaurant.
After assembling the robot, Swannell painted it red and brown. I thought Mike Dyson was the most impressive robot in the restaurant.
Adam 1971, made out of recycled waste, had a Star Wars aura. It was one of the smaller robots, standing at 147 centimetres high and weighing 15 kilograms
Not far away from Adam was A55A51N. This robot was made from a recycled mannequin and other spare metal parts.
Tagan was one of the bigger robots in the restaurant. It was made from assorted recycled materials, including vacuum cleaners, and car parts.
This Transformer-like robot, called "Audibot", was mainly made from a children's toy electric car. It also has parts from a pressure washer, a bike and an engine.
Gittens and Swannell found Tronik stored away at an industrial unit. The robot has the ability to turn its head and body, and its eyes light up blue when it's switched on.
The restaurant would have also pleased "Doctor Who" fans with its model of the Dalek.
There was even a robot in charge of hand sanitiser — this one was also made from scrap metal pieces and springs.
Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.
Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.
|
All JSE data is delayed by at least 15 minutes
Johannesburg Stock Exchange Indexes
All JSE data is delayed by at least 15 minutes