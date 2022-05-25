Texas primary school had two days left in school year before deadly mass shooting that left 15 dead

Students at Robb elementary school had two days left of school before their summer break.

The suspected shooter killed at least 14 students and 1 teacher in the deadliest elementary school shooting since Sandy Hook.

Authorities are expected to release more information about the suspected shooter on Tuesday afternoon.

Robb Elementary School students only had two days left in the school year before Tuesday's deadly mass shooting, which left at least 14 students and 1 teacher dead.

In a press conference, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that the suspected shooter lived in the area and drove to Robb Elementary School, abandoning his vehicle when he arrived. He is believed to have entered the school with a handgun, and potentially a rifle.





The suspected shooter opened fire after 12:00 local time, school officials said, and by 13:00 police said the suspect was in custody and deceased. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District chief of police Pete Arredondo added that the suspect acted alone.

According to the UCISD calendar, students were due to start their summer break on Thursday. Robb Elementary School enrolled students from second through fourth grade.

"Parents are asked to pick up students at the regular dismissal times at the child's campus. There will be no bus transportation," UCISD tweeted. "Officers will be on site to escort students to the parents cars. Parents please be patient as lines will be long."

The school district's website also posted a chilling message immediately after the shooting, saying "You will be notified to pick up students once all are accounted for."





