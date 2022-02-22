A Nescafé Ricoffy challenge has customers upcycling and reusing the iconic tins in creative ways.

Cash prizes are due to go to the top 100 entries.

Ideas that have caught our eye include a one-person braai, and a knife rack.

For more stories visit www.BusinessInsider.co.za

Nescafé Ricoffy drinkers are putting its iconic tins to all sorts of wonderful – and sometimes weird – uses, as part of an upcycle brand challenge.

The company is offering R1,000 cash prizes for "creative ways to extend their lifecycle," says the company of the tins.

The competition began in mid-February and is due to end on 31 March, using the awkward hashtag #NescafeRicoffyResponsiblySourced on TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook.

Ideas on how to reuse a big tin of coffee-adjacent drink have included traditional storage...

#NESCAFERICOFFYRESPONSIBLYSOURCED used an Empty @NescafeRicoffy tin to make my Kid's Sweet Station ???????????? pic.twitter.com/fRj1g68YQq — Lindokuhle Grootboom (@LindokuhleGroot) February 16, 2022

... with sweets a firm favourite.

#NESCAFERICOFFYRESPONSIBLYSOURCED I used mine to store some sweets ?? pic.twitter.com/cs8ZBYxev0 — kopeketse5 Makhubela (@kopeketse) February 20, 2022

There are also pot plant holders...

I made a pot plant from my old ricoffy tin #NESCAFERICOFFYRESPONSIBLYSOURCED pic.twitter.com/dWDJTfVg2a — Fiona Govender (@FionaGovender4) February 21, 2022

... and flower pots...

and, of course, pencil holders.

There is also a clear pandemic bent to some entries, meeting requirements that weren't very prominent before the coronavirus.

My Hand Sanitizer holder using Nescafe Recoffy tin #NESCAFERICOFFYRESPONSIBLYSOURCED pic.twitter.com/kcNP724qrd — Selloane Molahlehi (@SelloaneMolahl2) February 19, 2022

Then there are ideas that seem obvious in retrospect but that we haven't seen before, such as a nifty knife rack...

... and a candle or lamp holder.

Fire has been something of a theme, with Ricoffy tins being put to use in miniature stoves...

When there’s loadshedding it helps with cooking or boiling water to bath. #NESCAFERICOFFYRESPONSIBLYSOURCED pic.twitter.com/Qs0vP8YuwI — Thulisile Mavuso (@ThulisileMavus1) February 17, 2022

... and even, with the addition of a rack, as a braai made for one.





Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.