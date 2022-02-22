    Ricoffy, sustainability, recycling, Nescafe
    One-person braai (Supplied)
    • A Nescafé Ricoffy challenge has customers upcycling and reusing the iconic tins in creative ways. 
    • Cash prizes are due to go to the top 100 entries.
    • Ideas that have caught our eye include a one-person braai, and a knife rack. 
    • For more stories visit www.BusinessInsider.co.za

    Nescafé Ricoffy drinkers are putting its iconic tins to all sorts of wonderful – and sometimes weird – uses, as part of an upcycle brand challenge.

    The company is offering R1,000 cash prizes for "creative ways to extend their lifecycle," says the company of the tins. 

    The competition began in mid-February and is due to end on 31 March, using the awkward hashtag #NescafeRicoffyResponsiblySourced on TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook

    Ideas on how to reuse a big tin of coffee-adjacent drink have included traditional storage...

    ... with sweets a firm favourite.

    There are also pot plant holders... 

    ... and flower pots...

    and, of course, pencil holders.

    Reused tin made into a stationery holder. (Supplied)

    There is also a clear pandemic bent to some entries, meeting requirements that weren't very prominent before the coronavirus.

    Then there are ideas that seem obvious in retrospect but that we haven't seen before, such as a nifty knife rack...

    ... and a candle or lamp holder.

    Fire has been something of a theme, with Ricoffy tins being put to use in miniature stoves...

    ... and even, with the addition of a rack, as a braai made for one.

    Ntokozo Coza's one-person braai. (Supplied)


