Trending

25m ago

add bookmark

New Arizona law makes it illegal to record police within 2 metres of an arrest

Business Insider US
Pocharapon Neammanee ,

Protest outside Dallas police HQ after fifteen attacks, robberies against LGBT community, Dallas, USA (November 22, 2015)
HUM Images / Getty Images
  • Arizona's House Bill 2319, makes it illegal for bystanders to record police officers within abut 2.4 metres of an arrest. 
  • The bill was drafted after Tuscon officers complained that bystanders were recording them too close. 
  • The bill faced criticism for violating the public first amendment right to record police officers. 
  • For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za 

A new Arizona law now requires bystanders filming officers to stand at least eight feet away. 

According to House Bill 2319, which was signed into law Wednesday by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey, bystanders who violate the law by recording police officers within 2.4 metres of activity are faced with a class 3 misdemeanor.

Bystanders who do not comply with the officer's verbal warning and move closer can be faced with a charge of up to $500 and 30 days in jail.

H.B 2319 was introduced this past March and sponsored by Arizona state Rep. John Kavanagh, who addressed critics of his bill in a March op-ed published by USA Today.

In the Op-Ed Kavanagh stated that the original bill had a larger "buffer zone" of 6 metres for police officers but was later amended due to constitutional criticism. The amended 2.4 metre distance was based on a Supreme Court ruling that 2.4 metres was a reasonable distance for protestors to stand outside abortion clinics, Kavanagh told USA Today.

Kavanagh said the bill was pushed after Tucson officers complained that bystanders videotaped them 0.3  to 0.6 metres from behind while making an arrest. Kavanagh added that officers would be put at risk without a buffer zone. 

"Police officers have no way of knowing whether the person approaching is an innocent bystander or an accomplice of the person they're arresting who might assault them," Kavanagh stated in the op-ed. 

Critics are concerned over the bill's constitutionality, stating it violates the First Amendment. Bystander footage has helped hold police officers accountable, particularly in the case of George Floyd

 

"By limiting our ability to record police interactions, this law will undoubtedly make it more even more difficult to hold police officers accountable for misconduct," the ACLU of Arizona said in a tweet on Friday.

The law is slated to go into effect in September.

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.

Related Links
Shinzo Abe assassination suspect spent 3 years in the Japanese navy and had trained with guns
Photo shows seemingly home-made gun used to kill former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe
The gunman who killed 6 people at an Illinois Fourth of July parade opened fire from a nearby...
Read more on:
george floydarizonapolicepolice brutalitlyrecording
Rand - Dollar
16.82
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.24
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.13
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,743.18
0.0%
Silver
19.32
0.0%
Palladium
2,185.00
0.0%
Platinum
899.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
107.02
+2.2%
Top 40
62,107
+0.5%
All Share
68,327
+0.6%
Resource 10
64,789
+1.8%
Industrial 25
83,493
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,874
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
© 2022 (2.0.22188.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
About us View our Ts and Cs Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure