You can now use store cards from the likes of Game and Supa Quick to buy online at many shops

You can now use a Makro store card to buy Lego online, among many other combinations.

PayFast, which provides a payment gateway to thousands of online shops, has partnered with RCS, which provides stores with in-store-credit cards.

That means any of the RCS store cards can be used at any PayFast merchant, unless they opt out.

Merchants pay the same fees as they would to accept normal credit or debit cards.

You just won't be able to buy tobacco or unregulated crypto with your store card.

A partnership between two retail financial companies means you can now pay for online shopping at a large network of stores with cards issued by a group of large-chain physical stores in South Africa.

You could, for instance, buy Lego online using a Makro store card, or use a card from tile retailer CTM to buy fabric from Hertex.

For the buyer and merchant both there is little difference between such transactions and using a standard debit or credit card.

The only catch is a list of goods forbidden to store-card users, including tobacco, pornography, and unregulated crypto assets, and religious organisations can't take money from them either.

The new payment option comes via a partnership between RCS, which issues private-label and co-branded cards for major retailers, and PayFast, a payment gateway provider for a large number of independent online shops as well as major malls such as Takealot.

PayFast merchants have been automatically opted into accepting store cards, which means just about 40,000 stores now accept store cards, the companies said in a statement this week.

The cards accepted by those online stores are RCS's own-brand store card, as well as

Game Mystore Card

Makro Credit

Builders Store Credit

Cape Union Mart Group Card

Keedo Store Card

Old Khaki Store Card

Poetry Store Card

Tread+Miller Store Card

VIP Store Card

CTM Store Card

Contempo Store Card

Supa Quick Store Card

For buyers, the store cards work much like any credit or debit card does: they punch in the card number, then a one-time password is sent to the associated phone number. The credit and payment terms, and management of the account, remain the same for such online transactions.

For merchants too there is little difference in accepting the store cards; unless they have a specially negotiated deal, they'll pay PayFast 3.5% of the transaction value plus R2, the same fee as for standard debit and credit cards.

More people have store cards than have credit cards, says PayFast, so the deal opens up online shopping to a bigger audience. RCS says it has 2.5 million people actively using store cards.

