Trending

19m ago

add bookmark

Vladimir Putin has 'weaponised' energy, Europe may be forced to ration supplies this winter - Shell CEO

Business Insider US
Beatrice Nolan ,
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden.
  • Europe may have to ration energy to cope with declining Russian supply this winter, says Shell CEO.
  • Ben van Beurden predicted "significantly" higher natural gas prices if Putin cuts flows further.
  • Emmanuel Macron has asked French citizens to reduce their energy usage to avoid a difficult winter.
  • For more stories visit Business Insider.

Europe may have to ration energy to cope with declining Russian supply this winter, the chief executive of Shell has warned.

Ben Van Beurden was speaking at an energy conference in Oxford when he made the comments that were reported by The Financial Times.

The Shell boss predicted "significantly" higher gas prices if Vladimir Putin continues to slow supplies to Europe and said that he couldn't rule out Russia cutting off supplies entirely.

Putin had shown he was "able and willing to weaponize energy supplies," Van Beurden said.

"I think we will be facing a really tough winter in Europe," he said. "In the worst case, we will be in a situation where we have to ration."

 "Maybe some countries will fare better than others, but I think we will all be facing very significantly escalating pricing, so there will be a lot of pressure on industry and therefore there will be a lot of pressure on the economy," he added. 

Shell did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

On Monday, Russia turned off one of its main pipelines to Germany, Nord Stream 1, for scheduled maintenance.

However, many in Europe fear the worst, with some German officials saying the supply may not be turned back on after the work ends on July 21.

On Thursday, President Emmanuel Macron asked French citizens to reduce their energy usage to avoid a difficult winter, Bloomberg reported.

Macron also accused Russia of using gas exports as "a weapon of war" in a televised interview, adding that Russia could cut off its supply to France entirely. 



Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.

Read more on:
ben van beurdenrussiaeuropeenergygasoil
Rand - Dollar
17.09
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.29
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.24
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.61
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,707.71
0.0%
Silver
18.71
0.0%
Palladium
1,834.50
0.0%
Platinum
852.50
0.0%
Brent-ruolie
101.16
+2.0%
Top 40
58,906
+0.5%
All Share
65,089
+0.6%
Resource 10
57,466
+0.0%
Industrial 25
80,898
-0.0%
Financial 15
14,678
+2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
© 2022 (2.0.22188.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
About us View our Ts and Cs Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure