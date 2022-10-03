UK media zoom in on Phala Phala as King Charles prepares to host Ramphosa in November

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in line for a nice dinner – but at the price of Phala Phala being all over the UK media.

In November, Ramaphosa is due to be the first state visitor to the royal household now headed by King Charles.

That is most likely because the UK's foreign office thinks South Africa is key to the future of the Commonwealth.

But in introducing the South African President to a new type of new audience, the "sleaze" and "scandal" around him features heavily.

Towards the end of November, President Cyril Ramaphosa and his spouse Tshepo Motsepe will be the guests of King Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla, the United Kingdom's Royal Household announced on Monday.

That is a big – and in Britain, very newsworthy – deal. Formal state visits, full of public pomp and circumstance, are rare enough in normal times, and have been completely absent during the pandemic years. The last head of state to formally visit Buckingham Palace was Donald Trump, in 2019. The visit is also due to be the first at which Charles will officiate, and it will be closely watched for that reason alone.

And that will see many more people being introduced to Ramaphosa's Phala Phala troubles.

On Monday, the UK's Times headlined news of the visit as one by a "South African leader caught in sleaze storm". The Daily Mail first got out of the way details of how state visits are planned and where Trump stayed before circling back to Ramaphosa – and immediately described the "difficult time" Ramaphosa faces amid "calls for his impeachment".

Sky News dealt with Phala Phala in a sub-head, explaining straight away that Ramaphosa "faces allegations of money laundering", while The Telegraph, unusual among its peers, only made passing reference to Ramaphosa's denial of money laundering. But that was the only thing The Telegraph had to say about Ramaphosa.

Other major outlets likewise had no other context to offer on Ramaphosa beyond his position as a leader with an anti-corruption platform who kept a large stash of foreign currency.

That Ramaphosa will be the first head of state hosted by Charles appears accidental; the meeting has been planned for months, several outlets reported, with Charles inheriting the responsibility as host on the death of his mother.

Though the King is the host, such invitations are at the behest of the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, and the future of the Commonwealth is likely to feature prominently in official events.

So could the transition away from coal as a primary source of electricity, with South Africa a beneficiary of "just transition" financing backed in part by the UK, and Charles a longstanding advocate for environmental issues.

But the perception of the visit seems to already be set as an opportunity for an under-fire and possibly corrupt leader to take a break from his domestic difficulties and enjoy a dinner as fancy as British royal tradition can serve up.



