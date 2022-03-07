And with a big and polite grin on his face, he posed for the camera with some of the children in the auction house while their parents stood before the president, operating their phone cameras.

In anticipation of a relaxed afternoon and a much-needed opportunity to let loose while wealthy farmers bid for his beloved cattle, nothing could wipe the grin off his face – except the mention of some media presence, which, according to one of the organisers, “he still had to think about dealing with.”

Before making his way to his seat, the President had a few chats with those in attendance, among them his brother-in-law and executive chairperson of African Rainbow Minerals Patrice Motsepe. The man who would be responsible for a record-breaking bid.

