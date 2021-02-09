Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have nine great-grandchildren, five royals and four commoners.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids are three of them: George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Princess Eugenie gave birth to a son on Tuesday.

When Prince William was a child, he reportedly called Queen Elizabeth "Gary" because he couldn't say "Grandma." Now, his three children are forging their own special relationship with their great-grandmother.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who have been married for over 70 years, do have other great-grandchildren aside from Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids. They have nine in all - five are royals and four are commoners.

The newest is the son of Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank. He was born on February 9. The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike, are also expecting a child, their third.

Here's the who's who of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's extended royal family.