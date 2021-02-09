Princess Eugenie's baby is the Queen's ninth great-grandchild - meet the others, half of whom are commoners
When Prince William was a child, he reportedly called Queen Elizabeth "Gary" because he couldn't say "Grandma." Now, his three children are forging their own special relationship with their great-grandmother. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who have been married for over 70 years, do have other great-grandchildren aside from Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids. They have nine in all - five are royals and four are commoners. The newest is the son of Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank. He was born on February 9. The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike, are also expecting a child, their third. Here's the who's who of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's extended royal family. At 9 years old, Savannah Phillips is the Queen's oldest great-grandchild. She's the daughter of the Queen's oldest grandchild, Peter Phillips, and his wife, Autumn. She is 16th in line for the throne, but doesn't have a royal title because her father doesn't have one. When Peter was born, his parents Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips declined the Queen's offer to give him one. According to the Washington Post, they didn't want a title interfering with his future career. Savannah is also a commoner and reportedly lives a normal life in London. She still attends royal events like Trooping the Colour, where she hilariously shushed Prince George. Savannah's younger sister, Isla, is 8 years old. Her full name is Isla Elizabeth, likely a tribute to the Queen. Like her sister, she doesn't have a royal title, but can be spotted at royal events like the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham and the Trooping the Colour parade. She's 17th in line for the throne. As the future king (he's third in line for the throne), Prince George is perhaps the most well-known of the Queen's great-grandchildren. The 7-year-old is the oldest of Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children. He attends Thomas's Battersea in London, where he goes by "George Cambridge." He's been known to make some humorous faces when accompanying his parents on royal engagements.
Mia Grace Tindall is the daughter of Mike Tindall, a former rugby union player, and Zara Tindall, Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips' only daughter. Mia, 7, doesn't have a royal title because Zara wasn't given one when she was born. She is 19th in line for the throne. Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton's second child and first daughter, attends Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington, a nursery school with an all-female staff. At 5 years old, she's already making an impact as a fashion icon who has mastered the royal wave. She's also making history as the first female royal to keep her spot at fourth in line for the throne despite having a younger brother, thanks to the Succession to the Crown Act of 2013. Prince Louis Arthur Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest, was named for Lord Louis Mountbatten. He was born on April 23, 2018, making him 2 years old and fifth in line for the throne. He was too young to be at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, but he's since made appearances at Trooping the Colour and on Kensington Palace's Instagram account. Lena Elizabeth Tindall was born on June 18, 2018, the second daughter of Mike and Zara Tindall. Like her older sister Mia, Lena doesn't have a royal title. She is 20th in line for the throne. She will become a big sister this year — Zara Tindall is pregnant with the couple's third child. Archie was born on May 6, 2019. He accompanied Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their royal tour of Africa and makes appearances on their official Instagram account. He is still seventh in line for the throne, even though his parents stepped back from royal life and settled in California. Kensington Palace announced the birth of Eugenie and Brooksbank's son on February 9. He weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces, and is the Queen's ninth great-grandchild. Eugenie is currently 10th in line for the throne, so her baby, whose name has not yet been announced, is 11th. This pushes back the Queen's youngest son Prince Edward to the 12th in line. His children, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, are now pushed back to the 13th and 14th in line, respectively.
