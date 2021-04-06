New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks with media on February 14, 2021 in Wellington, New Zealand
  • New Zealand's Prime Minister announced a quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia Tuesday.
  • The bubble will launch on April 18, and is contingent on cases remaining extremely low.
  • The plan is on a "traveler beware" basis — travellers won't be aided in the event of a lockdown.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Tuesday that a Trans-Tasman bubble will open up at 11:59 p.m. on April 18. 

The bubble will allow for quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia and is believed to be the first bilateral bubble of its kind since the outbreak of the coronavirus. 

"I don't know of any other countries in the world who are maintaining an elimination strategy and opening up with another country, so it is a remarkable thing," Ardern said during Tuesday's press conference.

Ardern warned, however, the bubble would be "flyer beware," meaning that travellers would have to weigh the risks of possibly getting stuck in another country if a lockdown were to be reimposed. She also stressed that New Zealand wouldn't be offering aid or assistance to those stuck during a lockdown. 

