The lawyer for "QAnon Shaman," aka Jacob Chansley, filed a motion for pretrial release Wednesday.

It included a clip that claims to show Chansley yelling at someone trying to steal a muffin at the Capitol.

The video shows Chansley "thwarting a crime (theft)," the lawyer said.

The lawyer for the "QAnon Shaman," one of the suspects in the January 6 insurrection, has released a video claiming to show him stopping another person from stealing a muffin from a Capitol break room, as part of a motion for pretrial release.

Jacob Chansley, who was pictured at the riot wearing horns, a headdress, and face paint, was arrested days after the event.

His lawyer, Albert Watkins, said in a Wednesday filing seen by Insider that he had given the government "video footage depicting Defendant Chansley during his January 6, 2021 visit to the Capitol thwarting a crime (theft) by yelling at another person in the Capitol who was attempting to steal a 'muffin' from a breakroom in the Capitol."

Watch the video, titled "Jake Stops Muffin Stealing," here:

It shows rioters walking down a corridor chanting "USA" before showing a man in a breakroom.

It then shows Chansley enter the room, and people appear to say "hey" multiple times before the camera pivots away, and the video ends.

Chansley had previously spoken about stopping a muffin theft in a March interview with CBS News.

Chansley was arrested days after the Capitol riot and was indicted on six federal charges. He could face 25 years or more in prison if convicted.