Russian President Vladimir Putin is self-isolating after people in his circle caught Covid-19, the Kremlin announced Tuesday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Emomali Rahmon, the president of the Republic of Tajikistan. Vladimir Putin said that in connection with the coronavirus cases detected in his entourage, he must enter the regime of self-isolation for a certain period of time," the Kremlin said in a statement, published by Sputnik News.

