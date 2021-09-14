Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, at Moscow's Manezh Central Exhibition Hall.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is self-isolating after people in his circle caught Covid-19, the Kremlin announced Tuesday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Emomali Rahmon, the president of the Republic of Tajikistan. Vladimir Putin said that in connection with the coronavirus cases detected in his entourage, he must enter the regime of self-isolation for a certain period of time," the Kremlin said in a statement, published by Sputnik News.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.