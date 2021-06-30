Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he was vaccinated with his country's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, after previously not saying which vaccine he had been given.

Putin shared the news while speaking on a TV show in Russia on Wednesday.

The official Twitter account for the Sputnik V vaccine also said on Wednesday that Putin got that vaccine:

BREAKING: President Putin confirms that he was vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine. — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) June 30, 2021

The Kremlin said in March that Putin was given a vaccine, but it was not photographed, and the Kremlin did not say what vaccine Putin got.

Putin's remarks come as Russia struggles to vaccinate people amid a massive spike in Covid-19 cases and deaths.

