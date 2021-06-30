Putin confirms he got Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, as Russia struggles with infection, death spike
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he was vaccinated with his country's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, after previously not saying which vaccine he had been given.
Putin shared the news while speaking on a TV show in Russia on Wednesday.
The official Twitter account for the Sputnik V vaccine also said on Wednesday that Putin got that vaccine:
BREAKING: President Putin confirms that he was vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine.— Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) June 30, 2021
The Kremlin said in March that Putin was given a vaccine, but it was not photographed, and the Kremlin did not say what vaccine Putin got.
Putin's remarks come as Russia struggles to vaccinate people amid a massive spike in Covid-19 cases and deaths.
