The UK's Princess Eugenie gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday.

The new royal baby shifts the line of succession, becoming 11th in line to the throne and pushing back several other royals.

The Queen's youngest son will be pushed back to the 12th in line to the throne, and Princess Anne will be pushed back to 15th place.

Princess Eugenie of York and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child on Tuesday, the UK royal family said in a statement.

The new royal baby is be Queen Elizabeth's ninth great-grandchild and Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's first grandchild.

Eugenie and Brooksbank's child's arrival shifts the line of British succession, pushing back two of the Queen's children who are in line to the throne.

Since Eugenie is currently 10th in line, her baby is now 11th in line to the throne. This will pushes back the Queen's youngest son Prince Edward to the 12th in line, and his children Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, have been pushed back to the 13th and 14th inline, respectively.

This also means that the Queen's daughter Princess Anne has moved from 14th to 15th place in the line of succession.

The Queen's eldest son Prince Charles is currently first in line to the throne, followed by Prince William (second) and his children, Prince George (third), Princess Charlotte (fourth), and Prince Louis (fifth). Prince Harry is sixth in line, followed by his son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The royal birth does not affect Prince William's children and Prince Harry's children, who were born ahead of Eugenie in the line of succession.

It's improbable that Eugenie's child has been born with a royal title because of a letters patent issued by King George V in 1917, which limited the titles of prince and princess to: "The grandchildren of the sons of any such Sovereign in the direct male line (save only the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales)."

While there are other titles royal babies can inherit, Eugenie's baby won't be given one because they can usually only be passed down through the male line.

"If the baby's father does not have a title, then there is no chance that he or she will have one," Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, previously told Insider.

Eugenie and Brooksbank will be expected to participate in several royal traditions, including an official photocall, a royal christening ceremony, and royal baby memorabilia. However, it is unknown how many of these traditions will be affected by the UK's lockdown restrictions.